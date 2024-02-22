Funeral and procession held for fallen Selma firefighter-paramedic

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones and fellow firefighters gathered in Selma to say their final farewells to a fallen hero.
Funeral services and a short procession were held Wednesday for Selma firefighter-paramedic Chris Nelson.
The 55-year-old became paralyzed after falling from a second-story ladder during a training exercise in 2014.
The Selma Fire Chief says Nelson passed away due to complications from his injuries on February 8, the 10th anniversary of the incident.
He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.