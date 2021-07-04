Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver accused of hitting a pedestrian in the Selma area has been booked into the Fresno County jail.The victim remains in critical condition.The hit-and-run crash happened on Whitson Street near Floral Avenue on Saturday morning.When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.Shortly after, officers received a tip that the suspect's truck had been spotted in another part of Selma.Police followed that tip and found a Chevy Silverado said to be connected to the crash.Officers took the truck's owner - 30-year-old Pablo Vasquez - into custody on Saturday night.Selma Police haven't provided an update on that victim's condition.