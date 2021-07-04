hit and run

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Selma

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver accused of hitting a pedestrian in the Selma area has been booked into the Fresno County jail.

The victim remains in critical condition.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Whitson Street near Floral Avenue on Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, officers received a tip that the suspect's truck had been spotted in another part of Selma.

Police followed that tip and found a Chevy Silverado said to be connected to the crash.

Officers took the truck's owner - 30-year-old Pablo Vasquez - into custody on Saturday night.

Selma Police haven't provided an update on that victim's condition.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmahit and runselma
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Fresno politician pushes for tougher penalties for hit-and-run drivers
Driver in stolen car leads police on chase in central Fresno
CHP: 68-year-old doctor hit, killed, abandoned Reedley woman on road
Fresno police searching for hit-and-run driver
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News