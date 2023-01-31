Selma police officer hospitalized after being shot, authorities confirm

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office tells Action News a Selma police officer has been hospitalized after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma police officer has been hospitalized after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

1:25 pm

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office tells Action News a Selma police officer has been hospitalized after being shot Tuesday afternoon. Their condition is unknown.

One person of interest has been detained.

As a precaution, Eric White Elementary was placed on lock down.

1:13 pm

Parents have confirmed to Action News that nearby schools are on lockdown.

12:42 pm

There is a heavy police presence in Selma Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies are in the area of Mitchell and Rose, including the Selma Police Department and California Highway Patrol.

It is not known what police are investigating.