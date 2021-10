SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot to death in Selma's first homicide of the year, police say.The shooting happened a little before 1 a.m. on Saturday in the area in the area of Nelson Blvd and Mulberry Street, according to Selma police.Officers arrived to find a man in his twenties in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.The victim died at the scene.Police say witnesses reported hearing an argument before they heard gunshots.They are searching for the suspect or suspects, and are investigating the case as a homicide.