Next phase of Selma to Fowler Rehabilitation Project underway

Starting this Thursday, May 18, the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Highway 43 and Floral Avenue will be closed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The next phase of the Selma to Fowler Rehabilitation Project is underway, which could mean delays to your commute.

Work is now taking place between Second Street in Selma, and Manning Avenue in Fowler has closed one southbound lane of Highway 99.

Caltrans says drivers may face some delays on the road.

You are asked to take the Mountain View Avenue exit instead.

The Floral Avenue on-ramp to northbound 99 will also be closed.

Work for this phase is expected to be finished in September of this year.