Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials plan to hold a public meeting for residents in those areas.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials plan to hold a public meeting for residents in those areas.

They will give an overview of the storm damage, as well as the impacts made on communities and public access.

Agencies will also be on hand to answer questions.

The meeting will be held at the Santa Teresita Youth Conference Center in Three Rivers, starting at 6 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting, but anyone may join virtually on Microsoft Teams.

To join the meeting virtually, click here.

It is also being recorded and will be available to view on the parks' website and YouTube channel on Saturday afternoon.