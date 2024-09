Sequoia National Forest offering woodcutting permits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sequoia National Forest is offering personal use woodcutting permits to the public.

The permit and load tickets are required to cut, gather, and transport firewood in the forest.

Firewood is $10 per cord, with a minimum purchase of two cords per person and a maximum of 10 per household.

The permits are only available in-person at your local ranger station and are not refundable.

They expire on November 30.

