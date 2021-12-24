travel

Traveling to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks? Be aware of these road closures

Heading up to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks this weekend? Be aware of these road closures

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're planning a trip to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks this weekend, a storm that has pushed rain and snow into the mountains has a few road closures in effect.

The Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The closure includes the General Sherman Tree.

The Generals Highway is also closed above the Foothill Visitor Center because of concerns about slope instability in the burn scar areas.

That closure includes the Potwisha Campground.



Meanwhile, visitors going to Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park should be prepared for wet, snowy and icy conditions during the holiday weekend. Tire chain controls will be enforced.

