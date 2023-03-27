Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks reveal damage and early reopening estimates

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks have revealed the damage the recent storms have done and what the early plans are for reopening.

On Friday, Leadership from the two national parks along with Tulare County and Caltrans held a public meeting to update residents.

Officials with the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National parks also updated the time frame for possibly reopening access to the public.

In Kings Canyon National Park -- Grant Grove is expected to reopen on April 14.

Cedar Grove will remain closed - with no estimated time of reopening.

In Sequoia National Park, the foothills could reopen sometime between April 7-14.

Access to the Giant Forest on Highway 180 thru the Kings Canyon entrance is likely to reopen in late May or early June.

And access on Highway 198 thru the Sequoia entrance is expected to reopen sometime in June.

To watch the recorded presentation from last night's public meeting, and to view the presentation slides, click here.