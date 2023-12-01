Over 200 people filled the pews at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Dinuba to remember 50-year-old Sergio Martin.

Funeral held for teacher shot and killed in Dinuba home

On November 6th, Dinuba police found Martin dead in his home from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe he was killed during a burglary.

The tragic loss has been felt across the communities where he lived and worked.

"He just had something good to say about everyone. He was funny and I can't believe I'm talking about him in the past tense. I'm gonna miss him," said Martin's cousin, Wendy Gonzales.

Martin had a love for music and the Dodgers - his casket dodger blue.

He was also passionate about education and taught Spanish at El Monte Middle School in Orosi.

His cousin Wendy says Martin had a contagious laugh- which he shared with hundreds of students in his seventeen years off teaching.

"All the students loved him, I mean loved. We're just gonna have great memories of him," expressed Wendy.

In the last four weeks- a total of four people, including a juvenile, were arrested - but later released. Prosecutors have said they need more evidence before filing charges.

"It's a small community, and it's frightening that these kids are out walking the streets. We need to make sure that this doesn't happen again," Wendy mentioned.

While Martin's family and friends- are left with unanswered questions- they say they won't give up until justice is served.

"We just want answers, we want something done. And I'm not going to stop, now that's my mission, it's to get the people responsible for this because this is tragic. There's hateful people out there, and they need to be caught," Wendy explained.

Gonzales says Martin's parents will never be the same again.

As they try to process the senseless crime- that took their son's life too soon.

Martin's burial services were also held here in Dinuba. He is survived by his parents, siblings and cousins.

The investigation into his murder continues to be ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911.

You can also remain anonymous by calling (559) 591-TIP1 (8471).

