Service dog jumps into action to grab medicine for owner who was having medical episode

Video shows 4-year-old Bailey running to grab the woman's phone then getting her medicine off the counter.

Video shows 4-year-old Bailey running to grab the woman's phone then getting her medicine off the counter.

KENNESAW, Ga. -- This dog is truly a woman's best friend.

A service dog in Georgia jumped into action to help his owner who was experiencing a medical episode.

Katie Graham shared a video taken back in February showing her 4-year-old service dog Bailey alerting her to a "troubling" medical episode.

In the video, Graham slowly sits down as Bailey runs to grab her phone, gets her medicine off the counter, and opens the fridge to grab her a drink.

Graham suffers from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a blood-circulation disorder commonly known as POTS.

However, thanks to Bailey, Graham said she is able to feel safe, even when she is alone.

In an Instagram post, Graham said POTS is "often a silent fight" adding that "people do not understand how debilitating it is on a daily basis. My condition worsens as I try to just keep my life in order. It's so unbelievably heartbreaking to realize your body can't even handle doing dishes anymore."