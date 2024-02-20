Shanghai Chinese Cuisine in central Fresno closing down

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An iconic central Fresno Chinese restaurant is shutting its doors after 44 years in business.

Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone and Griffith will close on Tuesday.

"I never wanted to close the restaurant. I wanted to keep Shanghai, but under all the circumstances, financially I cannot afford any longer to stay at this location," said owner Pauline Dunn.

Over the past couple of years, the restaurant has been targeted by vandals and thieves.

In 2022, copper parts were stolen from the air conditioning unit.

Windows have been broken by vandals several times.

Dunn and her husband, Jacky Chan, worked in Shanghai for years before she became one of the owners in 2000. She and two other partners took over for Tommy Fong, who first opened Shanghai in 1980.

"I look forward to seeing Shanghai continue in a new location in the future. I will be there to help support that," said Fong's grandson, David Wong.

Dunn says Wong is like family to her, and so are her customers.

"This is our favorite spot to come, and now we're not going to be able to come and say hi to Pauline or the waitresses and waiters, they're really nice here," said customer Gilbert Avila.

Tuesday will be the last chance for customers to enjoy some of their signature food items, like the famous Chinese Chicken Salad.

Dunn says as soon as she finds a new location, she will reopen under the Shanghai name people have come to know and love.

