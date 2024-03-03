Businesses in Shaver Lake stay busy, despite China Peak closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The storm forced the closure of China Peak, but the mountain resort is aiming to reopen on Sunday.

People are still making their way up here to Shaver Lake. Action News saw people grabbing their snow gear, looking forward to hitting the slopes.

The Trading Post, a local restaurant in the area, said, it's still seeing a steady amount of people come through.

"I feel like the weather up here in the wintertime kind of dictates the economy for the local businesses," said Garrett Mounier who works as a bartender at the restaurant.

As snow came down in Shaver Lake, it felt like business as usual at the Trading Post restaurant. Despite the storm, people were enjoying their drinks and staying warm.

"I feel like it's been a good vibe," said Mounier. "People are very appreciative and we get a lot of people that come in here regularly."

The Trading Post also stayed open during last year's severe winter storm. Garrett Mounier said while it's not as bad this time around, they are prepared in case the weather gets worse.

"We have generators here," said Mounier. "We have everything kind of ready here in case power goes out and if anything were to happen, we're always ready."

Up at China Peak, staff stayed busy despite the resort being closed. They worked to clear decks, lifts, and parking lots to get ready for skiers and snowboarders on Sunday.

The resort has received more than 20 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. President Tim Cohee told Action News on Friday the difficult decision to close Saturday was based on protecting people during the peak of the storm.

"But Sunday has the opportunity to be one of those incredible days of your life in skiing and snowboarding," said Cohee.

With China Peak looking to reopen on Sunday, Mounier said he expects it could be a busier day for local businesses.

If you are driving up to the resort, check to see if chains are required. China Peak is also urging visitors to ski with a buddy, follow any closure signs, and wear a helmet to practice maximum safety.

