Shaver Lake fresh snow draws families and fans during the weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families headed up to the mountains this weekend to enjoy the snow. Some ski resort businesses say, Saturday was one of their biggest days of the year.

Even heading up, cars could be seen either driving up or coming down from the mountains. Families also stopped by stores in Shaver Lake to make sure they had proper gear and snow park permits.

People came out to an area just above Shaver Lake off Highway 168 to enjoy the snow on Saturday. Some were riding sleds, building snowmen, or having snowball fights.

Eddie Valdespino and Jimena Villalobos were dressed in their 49er gear,. They decided to spend their Super Bowl weekend up in the snow.

"We were like let's go to Shaver Lake and see the snow," said Villalobos. "I've never been up here in the snow. We've gone up to the sequoias, but never here and it's so beautiful."

Up a little higher, at China Peak, snow covered the resort. Tim Cohee said the resort is seeing plenty of people this weekend. He adds the recent storm helped with the snow levels.

"We got 68 to 80 inches this week and that changed everything," said Cohee.

Despite it being Super Bowl weekend, Cohee said this is a good time to come out. He expects there will be a smaller crowd but perfect conditions

"Everything's groomed," said Cohee, "this is the kind of day that everybody hopes for, both as an operator and as a customer."

Crews continue to clear roads for people as they continue to head up to the ski resorts. The CHP says it's important that you carry chains with you anytime you head up to the snow.

The agency adds snow park passes are still required. Passes are $15 dollars for the day or $40 for a seasonal pass. They can be bought at stores like Shaver Lake Sports.

As for Eddie Valdespino and Jimena Villalobos they're wrapping up their day, by having a warm meal and getting ready for tomorrow's game.

If you're looking to come out to the snow next weekend, Cohee urges people to plan ahead.

"Next weekend is the biggest holiday ski weekend of the year, President's weekend," said Cohee, "just make sure you get your tickets, get your lodging, get everything ready to go."

For people who want to go to the snow tomorrow, Cohee urges people to leave early and not park on the side because it's illegal and dangerous. He said if a snow park is full, keep going because there will be more snow parks along the way.

