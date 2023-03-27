The Madera County Sheriff's office is asking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Shelter in place issued for wanted suspect in North Fork

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's office has issued a shelter in place order for Road 225 because of a pursuit of a wanted suspect.

Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Brandunn Wilson between Tera Tera Ranch Road and Saginaw Creek.

Deputies believe Wilson shot and killed a 38-year-old man at a home in North Fork earlier this month.

Officials are asking everyone to go inside, avoid the area and lock doors and windows.

If you see anyone suspicious, you are advised to call 911.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.