officer involved shooting

One suspect dead after chase leads to deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield Saturday morning.

Kern County Sheriff's officials say just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call in Oildale. When they arrived at the scene, they found a pair of suspects driving off.

One of the suspects in the car started shooting at deputies.

The chase continued all the way to the intersection of California and Mervyns in Bakersfield. That's where deputies caught up to the suspects and gunfire was exchanged.

One of the suspects was shot and killed, while the other was arrested after a stand-off.

No deputies were injured in this shooting and a victim hasn't been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bakersfieldbakersfieldofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Madera Co. deputy recovering after Oakhurst shooting
Deputy hospitalized after shooting in Oakhurst
Suspect involved in Fresno officer-involved shooting identified
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman killed in Kings County head-on crash, drugs or alcohol a possible factor
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Caltrans allows food trucks to operate in rest areas to help support truckers
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Show More
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
More TOP STORIES News