Police ID victim in fatal shooting near hamburger stand in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the victim who was shot to death in front of a west central Fresno hamburger stand Thursday.

The Fresno Police Department say they found 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad suffering from several gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene early Thursday morning.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead soon after he arrived.

The shooting after 1 a.m. Thursday morning outside the Triangle Burger on Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive.

Police say a group of people had gathered at the location and there was some sort of an argument.

That's when someone pulled out a gun and shot the man several times, according to police.

Officers found the victim just down the block at Parkway and Iota.

Police are searching for a suspect at this time.

But Lt. Robert Dewey told Action News, they don't have much to go on.

"The only suspect information we have are some possible black male adults who left northbound in a black car," said Dewey.

Police are interviewing witnesses and are looking for any video from the area.

Triangle Burger was closed at the time of the shooting.