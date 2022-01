OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot at his home in Orosi on Wednesday morning.Investigators say the victim showed up at Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia around 7:30 am.The man told police he was shot by someone who broke into his home. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Sheriff's officials didn't release further information about a possible suspect or their investigation. They're asking anyone who may know more about this case to contact them at 559-733-6218.