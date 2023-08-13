Two people are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning in Fresno County.

Man and teen shot at gathering in Sanger

The Sanger Police Department responded to Pinewood Avenue Near Fourth Street just after 1:00 am for a report of several people shot.

Officials confirmed a 19-year-old and a teenager drove themselves to the hospital.

Both were suffering from gunshot wounds but were expected to survive.

Police say people were leaving a gathering when shots were fired down the street.

No arrests have been made, and no description of a suspect has been released.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Fresno Police are assisting with the investigation.