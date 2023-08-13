Man and teen shot at gathering in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning in Fresno County.
The Sanger Police Department responded to Pinewood Avenue Near Fourth Street just after 1:00 am for a report of several people shot.
Officials confirmed a 19-year-old and a teenager drove themselves to the hospital.
Both were suffering from gunshot wounds but were expected to survive.
Police say people were leaving a gathering when shots were fired down the street.
No arrests have been made, and no description of a suspect has been released.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Fresno Police are assisting with the investigation.