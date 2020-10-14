18-year-old girl found with gunshot wounds in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was found with gunshot wounds in southeast Fresno Tuesday night.Authorities responded to a Shotspotter alert near First and Tulare around 930 pm.While officers were on the way, they got a report of a shooting victim. They were unable to locate her but were told that the victim was being dropped off.They have learned it was an 18-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her legs. Authorities say she was at the gas station and lives at this complex right next to it.After getting gas, she was heading home and got in the middle of two individuals during a gun battle.While officers were on this scene, another victim was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds. They are trying to determine he is involved in this shooting.