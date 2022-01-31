man shot

Man shot multiple times in South Valley, search for shooters underway

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Exeter police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting on Sunday night.

Officers responded to Pine Street and Filbert Avenue around 8:30 PM for reports of a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.


They say the victim was approached by at least two people in a maroon sedan. It's not known what led up to the shooting at this time, but after the shooting, the sedan was seen heading east on Pine Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.


Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Exeter Police Department.
