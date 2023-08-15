Suspects start fire while shoplifting in Clovis store, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four women and a minor are facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire while trying to shoplift in Clovis.

Officers responded to Kohl's at Sierra Vista Mall just after 2 pm after reports of five people stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

Police say one woman set a display of bath mats on fire as the group ran out of the store.

Employees were able to put out the flames.

The group then tried to take another nearly $3,200 worth of products but were not able to get it out of the store.

Police later found and arrested four of the suspects at a nearby gas station.

An officer discovered another suspect hiding inside the mall.

All five are facing several charges, including grand theft, shoplifting, and arson.