Good news, shoppers - ALDI is coming to Fresno!The German-based supermarket chain's new store is opening in northwest Fresno, at the corner of W Shaw Ave and N West Ave.Fresno city council member Mike Karbassi confirmed the news and said the store will be at the spot where Chinese restaurant Tang Dynasty used to be.This will be the discount grocery retailer's first store in Fresno and only its second in Fresno County.An ALDI store opened at Herndon and Fowler in Clovis in October.