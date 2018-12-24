HOLIDAY

List of retailers open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers

EMBED </>More Videos

If you forgot someone on your nice list, fear not because some major retailers are still welcoming your business on Christmas Eve. (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
If you forgot someone on your nice list, fear not because some major retailers are still welcoming your business on Christmas Eve.

The National Retail Federation says 24 percent of people who responded to their survey expected to finish Christmas shopping on Saturday, but more than 7 percent said they were waiting until Monday.

See the list below for retailers staying open for last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.

  • Amazon: Offering same-day delivery for Prime members.

  • Best Buy: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  • Dick's Sporting Goods: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  • Kohl's, which hasn't closed since Friday, will be open until 6 p.m.


  • Macy's: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  • Target: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company also offers parking lot pick-up so you don't have to get out of your car.


  • Walmart: Most stores will also be open until 6 p.m.


Hours may be different depending on the location.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerholidaychristmas evegiftsgift ideas
HOLIDAY
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
How to watch 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
More holiday
SHOPPING
We checked out some last-minute holiday shopping deals at River Park
Recall issued for Children's Place infant snowsuits
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
More Shopping
Top Stories
Father arrested after wife, three children are injured in drunk driving crash
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off for International Space Station
Burglar caught on camera taking register, smashing doors at Northwest Fresno bakery
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear during arrest
Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown
Show More
FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
Toys for Tots receives large last minute donation, thousands of presents bought for Fresno kids
More News