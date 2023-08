Atwater school placed on lockdown after shots fired in nearby neighborhood

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A school in Atwater was placed on lockdown after police received reports of a shooting in a nearby neighborhood on Monday

Officers say the calls came in around 4:30 pm.

People reported hearing gunshots near High Street and Holly Avenue.

Authorities say they searched the area but found no evidence of a crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Atwater police.