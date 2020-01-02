FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ringing in the new year often involves the sounds of celebratory gunfire.
Gordon Ramsey heard a mixture of fireworks and gunshots - noises his neighbor Alysa Astrada could not ignore in this central Fresno neighborhood.
Fresno police say once the clock struck 12, there were at least a hundred Shotspotter calls throughout the city.
And while the technology is able to differentiate between fireworks and gunfire, Lt. Mark Hudson says there is always a concern about where stray bullets are landing.
"Last year we had at least two people get hit by gunfire. They were non life-threatening wounds; however this is very dangerous and can kill someone."
It's something Juan Maestas thinks about too.
"Bullets are definitely a concern for myself and my family and other families," says Maestas.
Now officers are going through Shotspotter logs, pinpointing where celebratory fire erupted, so that people who negligently discharged a gun are held responsible for the crime they committed.
"It's a felony. So officers will in the next week follow up on these calls to determine who fired those guns and there will be people arrested," says Hudson.
Shotspotter detects 100 calls of gunfire as Fresno enters 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News