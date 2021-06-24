Temporary fire restrictions to be set inside Sierra National Forest

No Campfires will be permitted in non-developed campsites (Dispersed Locations), and for wilderness locations see Exhibit A of the order.

Wood and charcoal fires (including wood-burning stoves) are prohibited.

Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions. However, portable stoves with a shut-off valve that uses pressurized gas, liquid fuel, or propane are allowed with a valid California campfire permit. This includes the popular propane campfire ring.

Campfires would be allowed in developed rec sites identified in Exhibit B of the forest order (stage two restrictions).

Stoves are allowed in all other designated picnic areas.

No Smoking is permitted except within an enclosed vehicle, a building in which smoking is allowed, a campground or picnic area where wood and charcoal fires are allowed, or a designated smoking area.

No motorized vehicles off properly designated Forest Service roads or trails.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

