High risk of fire in Valley foothills on Thursday

You are facing a greater risk of fires on Thursday.
ABC30 meteorologist Madeline Evans says there is a chance of storms over the Sierra Nevada, which could be dangerous.
*HIGH FIRE DANGER*— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) June 23, 2021
There is a chance for t-storms over the Sierra Nevada this afternoon/evening.
We are expecting lightning, wind, but little rain. It is so dry that lightning could easily start a fire and spread quickly.
This will also be an issue tomorrow.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/HCge10a32f
She is expecting lightning, wind, and little rain - a combination that could lead to the sparking of flames that would spread quickly because of how dry it is.
In fact, CAL FIRE has already issued a Red Flag Warning in northern California due to potential dry lightning and low humidity.
#RedFlagWarning in effect for today in Northern California due to potential dry lightning and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution outdoors. More tips: https://t.co/upBwccxXFO pic.twitter.com/7hh6iLW6Xb— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 23, 2021
The agency is warning residents there to remain alert and be ready to evacuate immediately.