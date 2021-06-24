High risk of fire in Valley foothills on Thursday

*HIGH FIRE DANGER*



FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you live in the Sierra Nevada or its foothills, keep an eye on the news.You are facing a greater risk of fires on Thursday.ABC30 meteorologist Madeline Evans says there is a chance of storms over the Sierra Nevada, which could be dangerous.She is expecting lightning, wind, and little rain - a combination that could lead to the sparking of flames that would spread quickly because of how dry it is.In fact, CAL FIRE has already issued a Red Flag Warning in northern California due to potential dry lightning and low humidity.The agency is warning residents there to remain alert and be ready to evacuate immediately.