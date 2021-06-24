weather

High risk of fire in Valley foothills on Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

High risk of fire in Valley foothills on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you live in the Sierra Nevada or its foothills, keep an eye on the news.

You are facing a greater risk of fires on Thursday.

ABC30 meteorologist Madeline Evans says there is a chance of storms over the Sierra Nevada, which could be dangerous.



She is expecting lightning, wind, and little rain - a combination that could lead to the sparking of flames that would spread quickly because of how dry it is.

In fact, CAL FIRE has already issued a Red Flag Warning in northern California due to potential dry lightning and low humidity.



The agency is warning residents there to remain alert and be ready to evacuate immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersierra foothillsfireweathercal fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Accuweather Forecast
Smoke-filled skies trigger an air quality alert, but aid firefighters
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News