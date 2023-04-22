7-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles marries Texans' Jonathan Owens in intimate ceremony

One of Houston's greatest power couples officially said "yes!" Congrats Simone and Jonathan!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced that they tied the knot Saturday.

The couple shared photos from their wedding on Twitter, and the gymnast updated the name on her profile to Simone Biles Owens.

In an April 2022 interview , Biles said that they planned to have an intimate ceremony with a small guest list.

"We have some of my teammates that I'd be inviting. But other than that, it's really close family, friends and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day," Biles said.

The couple shared that they received their marriage license last week.

They began dating in August 2020 and announced their engagement in February 2022 with an Instagram post that Biles captioned: "THE EASIEST YES I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and More! let's get married FIANCÉ."