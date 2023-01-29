Crash knocks power out for residents in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A single car crash into a power pole is to blame for a power outage affecting some Tower District residents.

Fresno Police Department officials say the crash happened on Dinette and Palm Ave. Saturday night.

Officers say no one was hurt but a power pole is damaged and has cut power to part of the neighborhood.

According to PG &E's website, more than 1,000 customers are without power.

PG &E is on scene and assessing the cause of the outage. The company's preliminary determination is the outage was caused by an equipment issue.

According to PG &E's website, the estimated time of restoration is 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

