deadly fire

Sister, 2 kids mourn 25-year-old Patricia Rodriguez killed in Fresno fire

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A picture of the 25-year-old daughter, sister, and mother adorns the Christmas tree.

Alma Rodriguez says she and the rest of her family are left heartbroken before the holidays after the tragic death of her sister, Patricia Rodriguez.

"This is the saddest Christmas we're going to have... I still don't feel like it's real," she says.

Rodriguez died on Tuesday, just hours after the home she was living in along Sussex Way went up in flames.

Firefighters were at the charred home on Wednesday, sifting through the massive amounts of debris left behind.

Rodriguez says a man living inside the home told her Patricia woke him up to get him out, but she then fainted.

She was one of the eight people firefighters rescued from the burning home, and rushed to the hospital

"When I saw her in the hospital, I swore it wasn't my sister. I didn't recognize her," she says.

Hundreds gathered with candles to remember Nicholas Rodriguez, the other victim who died. He was not related to Patricia.

Investigators have yet to release a cause of the fire, but according to county documents, the home has received citations for storing cars and items in the front yard.

While Alma Rodriguez waits to find out why this happened, she says her priority is taking care of Patricia's two kids, Jalen and Avery.

She hopes a crowdfunding page will raise enough to give her sister a proper burial, remembering the final words she told Patricia.

"I told her I loved her and was going to do everything I could to take care of her kids. I hope she heard me and knew how much I loved her," she says.

Fresno firefighters have sent evidence to a lab to determine a cause, but have yet to release what sparked the fire and where in the house it started.

If you want to help Patricia's family, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodeadly fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Family mourns man killed in Fresno fire; girlfriend, 4 kids still critical
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Family mourns man killed in Fresno fire; girlfriend, 4 kids still critical
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter says he wasn't holding the gun
Shoot out between 2 vehicles ends in crash in northeast Fresno
Fresno Police hunt for gunman who injured army veteran's 5-year-old daughter
Show More
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash, 3 held
Some NB lanes of I-5 shut down after winds overturn mobile home
More TOP STORIES News