Lindsay welcomes sister city in Japan for dinner

A decades old tradition of exchanging cultures was hosted in the South Valley on Thursday night.

A decades old tradition of exchanging cultures was hosted in the South Valley on Thursday night.

A decades old tradition of exchanging cultures was hosted in the South Valley on Thursday night.

A decades old tradition of exchanging cultures was hosted in the South Valley on Thursday night.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A decades old tradition of exchanging cultures was hosted in the South Valley on Thursday night.

Mariachi music greeted international visitors in Lindsay as the community celebrated a delegation from Ono City, Japan.

A welcome dinner was held as part of the Lindsay-Ono Sister City program, which has lasted some 50 years.

Hundreds of students and families have taken part in the exchange program honoring cultural experiences from both countries.

The Ono City visitors will be part of the parade in the Orange Blossom Festival this Saturday starting at 10 am.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.