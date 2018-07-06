U.S. & WORLD

Skechers shoes that light up burn boy's feet after getting wet, mother says

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother in New York is sending out a warning after her son's feet were burned by a pair of Skechers tennis shoes. (Sherry Foster/Facebook)

ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK --
A mother in New York is sending out a warning after her son's feet were burned by a pair of Skechers tennis shoes.

Sherry Foster said her 9-year-old son suffered second-degree burns from the chemicals that leaked onto his feet.

He was wearing the Skechers S-Lights at school when they got wet, then batteries that are used to light up the shoe started leaking, burning his feet.

When he got home he took his shoes off and his feet were red and starting to blister.

He was treated at the hospital, but couldn't walk for a few days.

Foster said there was no warning that the shoes couldn't get wet.

In a statement, the company said:

"Skechers footwear products are rigorously tested for safety. Skechers, a family brand, has sold ten of millions of pairs of children's lighted footwear worldwide and has not had one incident of chemical burns reported. Despite the lack of any other similar reported incidents, we are taking this complaint very seriously and giving it the highest priority."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
consumer concernsshoesburn injuriesclothingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News