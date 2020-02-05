health

How the way you sleep can impact your health

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Do you sleep on your stomach, back or on your side? Which way is best? Some sleeping positions offer more benefits than others.

The fetal position is the most popular way to sleep, as 47 percent of Americans sleep like this.

While it gives your spine rest, research shows that sleeping on your side helps to clear the waste in your brain that can lead to Alzheimer's or Parkinson's Disease.

Do you like your arms by your side? The log position helps cut down on sleep apnea and reduces neck and back pain, but avoid laying on your stomach.

Though the freefall is the second most popular position, it can lead to low back and neck pain and more tossing and turning all night long.

And your back isn't safe either. The soldier position causes not only snoring but also the thickening of the carotid artery.

This position is also not safe for women in late pregnancy, but it does keep your head, neck, and spine in a neutral position while also being the best position for heartburn.

The bottom line is that science says side-sleeping is the best position for most people's health.

If you are someone who enjoys the log position, place a soft pillow or folded blanket between your knees while you rest to ease the pressure on your hips.
