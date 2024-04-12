The drink calls for 100% cherry juice, prebiotic soda or sparkling water and magnesium glycinate powder.

Does the viral 'Sleepy Girl Mocktail' help you fall asleep?

From Instagram to TikTok, the "Sleepy Girl Mocktail" is flooding social media feeds.

From Instagram to TikTok, the "Sleepy Girl Mocktail" is flooding social media feeds.

From Instagram to TikTok, the "Sleepy Girl Mocktail" is flooding social media feeds.

From Instagram to TikTok, the "Sleepy Girl Mocktail" is flooding social media feeds.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From Instagram to TikTok, the "Sleepy Girl Mocktail" is flooding social media feeds.

According to some users, they didn't notice a difference in their sleep. Meanwhile, others claim it's their new bedtime beverage.

"I slept like a baby," said TikTok user @NataliesOutlet. "I slept through the night."

The drink calls for 100% cherry juice, prebiotic soda or sparkling water and magnesium glycinate powder.

A Fresno sleep specialist said two of the ingredients are natural sleep aids.

"For many years, we have known that tryptophan in turkey promotes sleep," explained Dr. Lourdes DelRosso, with University Sleep and Pulmonary Associates. "So cherries have a little bit of tryptophan."

According to Dr. DelRosso, mixing the cherry juice with magnesium helps your body relax.

"We know already that magnesium has an important part in muscle relaxation," she said. "So that may be a contributor to how we actually relax to fall asleep. Also, some research points towards magnesium acting in a brain center that produces GABA, which is a sleep neurotransmitter."

While the "Sleepy Girl Mocktail" may help improve the sleep of some, Dr. DelRosso said it's just a quick fix to possible serious issues -- such as insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome.

She added that the most common reasons people struggle to get good sleep are the lack of a bedtime routine or a relaxing environment.

"It's cool, it's dark, it's clean. There's no dust. Everything is organized," Dr. DelRosso said. "You have dark blinds. Some people wear dark shades or eye masks to fall asleep. All of that promotes your body to start relaxing to start thinking about sleep."

If you still aren't able to fall asleep or your quality of sleep is bad, Dr. DelRosso said it's important to call a physician.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.