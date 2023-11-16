It's a good time to take a look at the tread level of your tires and also the overall age of them.

Getting your vehicle ready for the next few days of rain

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The crew at West Coast Wheels and Tires in central Fresno was busy at work Wednesday afternoon, putting new tires on cars in preparation for the slick roadways expected the next few days.

It's a good time to take a look at the tread level of your tires and also the overall age of them.

"It's also important to check the DOTs on the tire to make sure that the tires are not over five to six years old because you want to make sure they're up to date," said Tony Naveed, owner of West Coast Wheels & Tires.

You can find the date they were made right on the tire.

Once you check all that, you should also make sure you take a look at other parts of your vehicle.

"Windshield wipers that may have been cracked over the summer, just make sure your car is road-worthy," said Officer Mike Salas of the California Highway Patrol.

Because this is the first significant rain of the season, CHP officers are anticipating an increase in crashes.

"We're anticipating a lot of slick roads out there. There's oils and gunk -- for lack of a better term -- is going to be washing up," said Officer Salas.

It's also a good time to make sure your headlights are in good working order and to use them.

"The law does state that if you are driving out there with your windshield wipers going, those headlights have to be on as well," said Officer Salas.

Looking ahead to the next few days, remember to reduce your speed when it's raining and increase the distance between yourself and the car in front of you.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.