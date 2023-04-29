2 rescued, 1 missing after getting swept away in Kaweah River

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is still missing after a man and child were rescued from the Kaweah River in Tulare County on Friday night.

The rescue is happening at the Slick Rock Recreation Area near Three Rivers.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man and a 7-year-old child were rescued after getting stuck on a rock in the middle of the river.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Crews are still working to find another man who did not resurface after going into the water.

No other details have been provided at this time.

