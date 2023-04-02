Tulare County businesses struggle to see customers after excessive rainfall

Businesses in Three Rivers have struggled to see customers come through the community after excessive rainfall over the last couple of months.

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Businesses in Three Rivers have struggled to see customers come through the community after excessive rainfall over the last couple of months.

"Well it certainly has put a dent in the economy of the town, that's for sure. We see that with all of the businesses in town," said Thomas Marshall, A Special Projects Manager at the Historical Museum in Three Rivers.

He said Business has been slow the last several weeks but there were clear skies on Saturday. A glimmer of hope after heavy downpours flooded several parts of the community.

TR Bousek owns Buckaroo Restaurant in Three Rivers. He said business has been tough.

"It has slowed down. The park is closed so that is one of the main reasons that people come through three rivers is to go up to the mountains and see the trees," said Bousek.

From severe weather to wildfires, Bousek said businesses have learned how to adjust to challenges.

"We've been doing this for the last, it seems like four years, with everything that's happened. There have been numerous things that have slowed us down so it's just like alright, here we go again," said Bousek.

Further down Highway 198, Nancy Brunson owns Kaweah Arts. She said her business has taken a hit after the relentless weather.

"The community is tourist based and we've seen a dramatic decrease in sales and a decrease in visitors as well," said Brunson.

But Brunson is still optimistic. She said businesses are finding ways to get creative during these difficult times.

All business owners we spoke to said despite the lack of customers, they hope to have more foot traffic in the coming months.

