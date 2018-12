City Water crews are working to fix a fire hydrant in Central Fresno after a semi truck ran into it overnight.As a result of the crash, water was shooting up about 10 feet into the air.It happened around 3 a.m. Monday at Bond and Carmen, just off McKinley near First.Officials believe a semi truck ended up in the neighborhood and couldn't make the tight turn and accidentally ran over the fire hydrant.The driver did not stay at the scene.