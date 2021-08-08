weather

California wildfire smoke can be seen from space

The smoke has found its way to the Central Valley and is impacting our air quality.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've been outdoors in the last 48 hours, chances are you've seen the cloudy and hazy skies all around the Central Valley.

Turns out it's visible all the way from outer space.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a new satellite view of the most recent blazes burning in California.

They have become so big they can be seen from space.

Agency officials say they use the images to closely monitor the fires and the smoke they are emitting.

The bad air in the Central Valley is coming from the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California and it's only expected to get worse in the coming weeks.

It's impacting air quality and endangering the health of residents here.

