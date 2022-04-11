Tulare artist's sneaker designs worn by NFL, MLB athletes

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Turning his creativity into masterpieces, a South Valley artist is turning heads with his designs.Brandon Contreras discovered his artistic eye in 7th grade, but when he started high school he learned he could take his creativity beyond the canvas."Art always sparks conversation... That's my form of expression and that's my purpose," he says.His expression turned into wearable art.Taking a Sharpee to a pair of Vans and stitching a pair of shoes together evolved into a business hand-painting and airbrushing artwork on cleats and shoes."It's very calming, I can do this all day," he says.Four years into the business, his BXC Customs brand not only turns heads, Stadium Custom Kicks signed Brandon as an artist.He now designs for the NFL, MLB, and college athletes - an opportunity he says he owes to his parents."I wouldn't be here without them and I give it all to them because they showed me hard work at such a young age that I was able to grow my own business at 20," says Contreras.Dinuba Native Dylan Lee of the Atlanta Braves ordered a pair to sport on the mound - and auction off for charity.Fresno State standout Jalen Cropper had a pair made to honor his grandfather ahead of last season's home opener."When Zack McKinstrey wore those kicks on national TV, he had a grand slam home run," says Contreras.Those athletic connections and following are how he met C.O.S football player now business partner, Coleman Jones."He comes to me if he needs a new paintbrush or equipment and stuff and then we provide it for him," says Jones.In the process of getting their LLC, the Tulare natives hope to open storefronts across the nation.