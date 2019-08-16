Society

2 NFL players help bail out undocumented Bakersfield student from ICE custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Two NFL players used their cash to help bail a California college student out of ICE custody.

Immigrant advocates say Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins and Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints contributed to the $50,000 bond for Jose Bello -- a Bakersfield college student living in the U.S. illegally.

The ACLU says Bello was detained for a second time recently, after a speech against ICE and the Trump administration.

Bello says he had to drop out of his classes, but the athletes' gesture is a sign of hope.

"I would just like to thank them personally, If I get the chance and that's something I do plan on doing just because of the message they sent back, just that we have support as well," Bello said.

Bello says he's here to work hard and study. His attorneys plan to file an appeal this fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynflcollegeicenew orleans saintswashington redskinsimmigrationstudentscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police arrest 15-year-old girl after she makes terror threats against her high school
Man dies after taco eating contest at baseball game
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Man shot and killed in Central Fresno
Police swarm northeast Fresno bar after gun scare
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in central Fresno
START HERE: 6 officers injured in shooting, Dem. presidential candidate ends bid
Show More
Family of man who died after taco eating contest stunned by loss
Clovis Walmart evacuated following reports of bomb threat
Man armed with kitchen knife robs west central Fresno Walgreens
Police identify 6 officers injured in Philadelphia shooting
Teen driver behind the wheel of vehicle that fatally struck bicyclist in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News