2 NFL players help bail out undocumented Bakersfield student from ICE custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Two NFL players used their cash to help bail a California college student out of ICE custody.Immigrant advocates say Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins and Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints contributed to the $50,000 bond for Jose Bello -- a Bakersfield college student living in the U.S. illegally.The ACLU says Bello was detained for a second time recently, after a speech against ICE and the Trump administration.Bello says he had to drop out of his classes, but the athletes' gesture is a sign of hope."I would just like to thank them personally, If I get the chance and that's something I do plan on doing just because of the message they sent back, just that we have support as well," Bello said.Bello says he's here to work hard and study. His attorneys plan to file an appeal this fall.