Annual Tournament of Roses Parade expected to have tight security

Pasadena officials on Wednesday outlined how the city is preparing for this year's Tournament of Roses parade, where safety will come first.

PASADENA, Calif. --
Pasadena officials on Wednesday outlined how the city is preparing for this year's Tournament of Roses parade, where safety will come first.

In less than two weeks, the annual Rose Parade will grace the streets of Pasadena and draw hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Forty participants will put their floral float-making skills to the test over the coming days. The theme they must incorporate into their work is "The Melody of Life."

As always, security will be tight, and the rules are strict. If you're camping on New Year's Eve to get a good spot, there's no bonfires, fireworks or alcohol allowed.

