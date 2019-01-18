SOCIETY

Houston 7-year-old a cut above in barbershop game

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Charly Edsitty meets the 7-year-old barber phenom who is turning heads, as well as cleaning them up.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A 7-year-old girl is making waves as a pint-sized barber, clipping and snipping in a way that would take most years to master.

"A fade is when you're cutting hair and it shows the detail of your cut," Alijah Hernandez, a second grade student, explained one technique of her job.

Alijah knows her craft, thanks in part to her father, who is also a barber.

Franky Hernandez says his daughter started to show signs of talent when she was just 4 years old and would watch him work with clients.

"I taught her the right maneuvers, and her watching me over time, I was guiding her in the right direction with her hand movements," he said.

Alijah is still several years away from earning a license to professionally cut hair, but she spends her time practicing on friends and family while her dad observes.

The girl has taken part in barber competitions across the state and is also getting noticed on her social media channels.

The family is asking for donations to its GoFundMe page to help continue work as well as move forward with community outreach.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenhairhair stylingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police department tries to find volunteers to get drunk for them
Woman's obituary censored for criticizing President Trump
Celebrity chef opens emergency kitchen to feed furloughed gov. employees
YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos
More Society
Top Stories
UPDATE: Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno
Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season
Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent, says road ahead very difficult
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
'When I pulled him out... he was lifeless': Neighbor recalls boy's near-drowning and recovery
Couple rescued near Shaver Lake after 3 hours stuck in storm
Police hunting for suspects behind shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl
How to protect yourself from internet 'cookie' hackers
Show More
City of Fresno crews clear debris and pump water from streets
Woman pretended to be autistic in indecency case: police
Millions of passwords leaked in massive data breach
Local flood control agencies prepare all year for heavy rain in winter
Murder charge dropped against Jose Canas
More News