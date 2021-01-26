FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Tulare plans to use a majority of its second-round CDBG CARES Act funds to provide more relief to low and moderate-income renters and homeowners "adversely affected" by the pandemic.
"The city council voted to set aside a good amount of money, about $275,000 to provide rental, mortgage, and utility assistance," Tulare City Councilmember Jose Sigala said. "The city council will be doing a final vote on February the 2nd, where we're also going to be voting to provide about $100,000 in food assistance through our local food banks."
It's similar to what the city of Visalia started offering its residents last fall.
In Tulare, the plan is to give up to $2,000 in aid to around 130 households.
Ideally, individuals and families should be able to apply soon.
"The goal is to definitely for sure by the end of February to have something in place," Sigala said. "But I'm going to be pushing our staff to try to provide it as quickly as possible."
The Housing Authority of Tulare County is also taking applications from Tulare residents struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic. For more information, click here.
The tenant-based rental assistance program, which started last fall, is funded with federal dollars, and eligibility is based on household income and other factors.
Sigala says the rental assistance program only covers rent and security deposits.
The Housing Authority is also administering the same program for eligible Dinuba residents.
City of Tulare expected to start rental, mortgage, and utility assistance program
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News