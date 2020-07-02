COS designates free-speech area for Visalia students to hang Black Lives Matter signs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia students will once again have a place to support the Black Lives Matter movement in a new designated free-speech area at the College of the Sequoias.From July 2 to August 10, students will be allowed to post signs on the fence of the south parking lot at COS, the Visalia Unified School District said Wednesday.The partnership with the college comes after the signs were torn down from El Diamante High School last week."While we cannot expect to agree on every aspect of any emotionally charged issue, we can agree that we, the District and all adults in this community, need to do our best to provide opportunities where our students' unique and diverse voices can be heard. These harmful actions by adults of our community must be denounced." Visalia Unified officials said in a statement.The school district banned all signs on Monday for students' safety. Students had been working the last few days to find an alternate site to display their posters.Visalia Unified said it is also working with community artists to help its students and the community "create something that captures the historical context of this moment in history."