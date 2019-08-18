Society

Couple recreates Woodstock photo showing beginning of their relationship 50 years later

Fifty years ago, Jerry and Judy Griffin thought they were going to Woodstock for the music event of a lifetime.

Instead, they found the romance of a lifetime.

Judy and her friends were on the way to the festival when her car broke down. As Jerry recalled: "We saw these three girls hitchhiking, and they had no idea where they were going other than they wanted to go to Woodstock."

The whole group rode in together to rock out among half a million people, and Jerry and Judy couldn't take their eyes off of each other.

They've been inseparable ever since -- but after all those years, the couple had no photographs of that special time until they recently saw themselves in the trailer of a PBS documentary.

The Griffins recreated that shot in an exclusive shoot featured in the new issue of People magazine to pay tribute to the fateful weekend of peace, love and music.

"That's a pretty indelible memory for both of us," Jerry recalled. "It was just so accidental...accidents happen, and sometimes really good accidents happen."

INTERACTIVE: Woodstock Then & Now



Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmenthistorymusic newsfamilyphoto
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman in central Fresno charged with DUI
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 30 percent contained, evacuations advised
Hours-old baby found in woods after passerby hears her crying
Arrest made in southeast Fresno homicide
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Show More
Another victim of deadly Camp Fire identified
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
Tow truck driver speaks out after fists fly in traffic
Man shot, then punched outside apartment complex in Visalia
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
More TOP STORIES News