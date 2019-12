EMBED >More News Videos A Kankakee couple says they were denied a stay at a well-known hotel because of where they live

KANKAKEE, Ill. -- A Hampton Inn is now the target of a lawsuit from a couple who says the hotel discriminated against them.The ABC7 I-Team reported last month that Anthony and Jeannette Davis tried to rent a room from the suburban Chicago hotel for one night.The receptionist told them she could not rent them a room because the owner didn't allow any guests from Kankakee, a neighboring town .The lawsuit claims the real reason the couple was denied a room is because they are African American.