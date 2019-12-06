Society

Fake Christmas tree in Rhode Island sparks controversy

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island -- It's officially the Christmas season at the Rhode Island State House.

But this year, WJAR-TV reports, a fake 18-foot tree is center stage in the rotunda.

The governor says real trees haven't lasted through the holidays, either drying up, dying, and in some cases, needed to be replaced.

"For whatever reason, we've gotten into trouble with the fire marshal in the past with the real tree and so many lights, so this year we just decided to play it safe," Governor Gina Raimondo said.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Tim Leyden, owner of Big John Leyden's Tree Farm in West Greenwich says he's donated trees to the state house in years' past and calls the fake tree a slap in the face to Rhode Island family farms.

"I was insulted," Leyden said. "The state house had always had a live, huge, beautiful tree where people gather around, and it's the smell, it's the aroma, the scent that tree gives off. An artificial tree just can't do it."

The tree lighting up the controversy costs $6,500.

TAKE OUR POLL:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrhode islandholiday6abc holidayschristmas treeinstagram stories
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford expected to step down: Reports
Clovis Police give tips on avoiding stolen packages this holiday season
Fresno Co family reunited with dog day after it was stolen from backyard
Fresno woman's house robbed while home alone, neighbor trying to help shot in leg
Fresno City Council introduced amendment allowing razor wire in some instances
Jeep and Big Rig collide in southeast Fresno leaving one severely injured
Son thanks Atwater Police for preventing his father's murder
Show More
Good Samaritan shot while trying to stop home invasion in central Fresno
Man arrested while on his way to commit murder, police say
Fresno City Council okays $1.2 million armed security plan
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
18,000 Fresno Co. residents to lose access to food stamps
More TOP STORIES News