jimmy carter

Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall

PLAINS, Ga. -- Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized with a minor pelvic fracture after falling at his Plains, Georgia, home on Monday evening.

The Carter Center announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that he has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical center for observation.

He is said to be in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.

The former president also fell earlier this month and required stitches, but went and helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity the next day.

Carter turned 95 earlier this month and is the oldest surviving president.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfalljimmy carteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY CARTER
Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches
Jimmy Carter claims Russia won Trump the White House
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter recovering after breaking hip
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera man in custody, accused of causing crash that killed 3 people
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
DA files 6 felony charges against Obdulia Sanchez after police chase
Organizers file paper work to recall Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic
Fresno woman has enough of people dumping dogs along road
Visalia attorney could be disbarred for taking $33,000 from auto accident client
Show More
FPD take closer look at domestic violence rates as city sees 35th homicide
DUI driver found carrying loaded gun, deputies say
Part of Hwy 99 closes south of Fresno for high-speed rail construction
Company paying Fresnans to save energy
Witness testimony describes former Fresno Anglican priests so-called 'healing massages'
More TOP STORIES News